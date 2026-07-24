Prime Securities consolidated net profit declines 80.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 27.13% to Rs 33.68 crore

Net profit of Prime Securities declined 80.82% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 27.13% to Rs 33.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 46.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.33.6846.2222.9535.447.3716.976.3916.462.0110.48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News