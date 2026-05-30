Prime Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.22 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 144.93% to Rs 30.20 crore

Net loss of Prime Securities reported to Rs 13.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 144.93% to Rs 30.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 65.61% to Rs 13.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 53.64% to Rs 136.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 88.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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