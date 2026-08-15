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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Primo Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 14.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Primo Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 14.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:30 AM IST

Sales decline 1.17% to Rs 140.28 crore

Net profit of Primo Chemicals rose 14.71% to Rs 4.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.17% to Rs 140.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 141.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales140.28141.94 -1 OPM %14.8314.37 -PBDT22.3520.20 11 PBT8.867.09 25 NP4.684.08 15

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:30 AM IST