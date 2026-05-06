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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Primo Chemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.07 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Primo Chemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.07 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 6.79% to Rs 144.86 crore

Net profit of Primo Chemicals reported to Rs 6.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.79% to Rs 144.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 155.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 331.74% to Rs 15.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.10% to Rs 561.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 555.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales144.86155.42 -7 561.69555.56 1 OPM %13.1315.42 -12.1612.30 - PBDT20.7922.61 -8 69.5966.22 5 PBT7.8110.09 -23 17.0215.12 13 NP6.07-0.41 LP 15.373.56 332

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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