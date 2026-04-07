Tuesday, April 07, 2026 | 07:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prince Pipes & Fittings completes acquisition of assets of manufacturing unit in Bhuj, Gujarat

Prince Pipes & Fittings completes acquisition of assets of manufacturing unit in Bhuj, Gujarat

Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 7:16 PM IST

Prince Pipes & Fittings had earlier announced the Asset Purchase Agreement for a manufacturing facility in Bhuj, Gujarat on 20 March 2024, structured in two phases.

The first phase included the acquisition of the Aquel brand along with moulds, dies and related intellectual property, enabling the company to initiate the integration of the bathware portfolio within its product offering.

Accordingly, the company today announced the completion of the second phase of the Asset Purchase Agreement (APA) with Klaus Waren Fixtures, relating to the acquisition of identified assets of the Klaus Waren Fixtures. The acquired assets will serve as the manufacturing base for the company's bathware operations and will support scaling of the Aquel by Prince product portfolio, which includes faucets and bathroom accessories. Management will continue the measured build-out of the business through distribution expansion, product development and targeted brand investment.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sharika Enterprises appoints Sanjay Verma as CEO

Sharika Enterprises appoints Sanjay Verma as CEO

Swan Defence secures order for four 92,500 DWT dual-fuel ammonia bulk ships

Swan Defence secures order for four 92,500 DWT dual-fuel ammonia bulk ships

India's per capita textiles demand showed robust growth in last decade

India's per capita textiles demand showed robust growth in last decade

INR slips back beyond Rs 93 per dollar mark amid volatile geopolitical situation; RBI in focus

INR slips back beyond Rs 93 per dollar mark amid volatile geopolitical situation; RBI in focus

Jubilant FoodWorks reports 19% YoY revenue growth in Q4 FY26

Jubilant FoodWorks reports 19% YoY revenue growth in Q4 FY26

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 7:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayTCS Q4 Results PreviewGold vs Silver Investment StrategyDividend Stocks TodayRR vs MI LIVE ScoreIPL 2026 RR vs MI Playing 11Dhurandhar Box Office CollectionPersonal Finance