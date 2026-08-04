Prince Pipes & Fittings standalone net profit rises 600.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.00% to Rs 609.42 crore

Net profit of Prince Pipes & Fittings rose 600.21% to Rs 33.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.00% to Rs 609.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 580.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.609.42580.4212.666.8677.9137.1142.896.3633.754.82

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