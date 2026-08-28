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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Priority Jewels IPO subscribed 1.93 times

Priority Jewels IPO subscribed 1.93 times

Last Updated : Aug 28 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

The offer received bids for 61.76 lakh shares as against 32.02 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer Priority Jewels received bids for 61,76,325 shares as against 32,02,500 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on 28 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 1.93 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 28 August 2026 and will close on 1 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 190 and 200 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 75 equity shares and multiples thereof.

The IPO comprises fresh issue of 45,75,000 equity shares worth up to Rs 91.5 crore.

 

The objectives of the fresh issue include Rs 75 crore for Repayment/pre-payment of certain working capital borrowings, and remaining amount for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Priority Jewels on Thursday, 27 August 2026, raised Rs 27.45 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 13.72 lakh shares at Rs 200 each to 4 anchor investors.

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Priority Jewels designs, manufactures and sells a wide range of lightweight, affordable, diamond-studded gold and platinum fine jewellery. Its products are sold directly to independent jewellers and jewellery chains in India, as well as select international markets. Its portfolio primarily comprises lightweight, affordable daily-wear jewellery, including rings, earrings, pendants, neckwear and bracelets, along with occasion and couture jewellery. The company also manufactures lab-grown diamond jewellery against specific customer orders, allowing it to cater to evolving consumer preferences.

The company supplies jewellery to leading retail players, including CaratLane, Kalyan Jewellers India, Reliance Retail, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri and Senco Gold.

In Q1 FY27, domestic sales contributed 50.44% of revenue, and exports 49.56%. The company has an annual manufacturing capacity of approximately 700 kg, with capacity utilization of 65% in FY26 and 58% in Q1 FY27.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 6.69 crore and sales of Rs 146.73 crore for the three months ended on 30th June 2026.

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First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 5:31 PM IST