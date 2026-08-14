Prism Finance standalone net profit rises 46.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.52% to Rs 6.80 crore

Net profit of Prism Finance rose 46.15% to Rs 5.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 29.52% to Rs 6.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.6.805.2594.2691.246.394.786.364.775.513.77

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