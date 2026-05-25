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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prithvi Exchange (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Prithvi Exchange (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 30.53% to Rs 938.23 crore

Net loss of Prithvi Exchange (India) reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.53% to Rs 938.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 718.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 67.21% to Rs 2.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.77% to Rs 3717.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3514.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales938.23718.76 31 3717.643514.88 6 OPM %00 -0.100.30 - PBDT0.460.39 18 5.0611.64 -57 PBT0.230.20 15 4.2010.87 -61 NP-0.390 0 2.638.02 -67

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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