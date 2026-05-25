Prithvi Exchange (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 30.53% to Rs 938.23 croreNet loss of Prithvi Exchange (India) reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.53% to Rs 938.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 718.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 67.21% to Rs 2.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.77% to Rs 3717.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3514.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales938.23718.76 31 3717.643514.88 6 OPM %00 -0.100.30 - PBDT0.460.39 18 5.0611.64 -57 PBT0.230.20 15 4.2010.87 -61 NP-0.390 0 2.638.02 -67
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First Published: May 25 2026 | 9:06 AM IST