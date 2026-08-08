Pritika Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 13.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.49% to Rs 144.97 crore

Net profit of Pritika Auto Industries rose 13.45% to Rs 6.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.49% to Rs 144.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 114.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.144.97114.6113.4515.2214.2912.648.257.846.245.50

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