Pritika Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 39.17% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.20% to Rs 138.46 crore

Net profit of Pritika Auto Industries rose 39.17% to Rs 4.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.20% to Rs 138.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 101.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.26% to Rs 21.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.32% to Rs 482.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 356.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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