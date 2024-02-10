Pritika Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 6.07% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 8.98% to Rs 70.83 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Pritika Auto Industries rose 6.07% to Rs 2.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 8.98% to Rs 70.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 77.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.70.8377.8216.4110.828.806.244.893.262.972.80