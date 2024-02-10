Pritika Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 6.07% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 8.98% to Rs 70.83 croreNet profit of Pritika Auto Industries rose 6.07% to Rs 2.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 8.98% to Rs 70.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 77.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales70.8377.82 -9 OPM %16.4110.82 -PBDT8.806.24 41 PBT4.893.26 50 NP2.972.80 6
