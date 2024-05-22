Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Pritika Engineering Components consolidated net profit declines 57.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 0.62% to Rs 20.75 crore
Net profit of Pritika Engineering Components declined 57.83% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.62% to Rs 20.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.44% to Rs 3.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.07% to Rs 87.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 82.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales20.7520.88 -1 87.3282.32 6 OPM %11.9512.64 -13.1012.50 - PBDT1.401.82 -23 7.726.79 14 PBT0.441.11 -60 4.494.00 12 NP0.350.83 -58 3.363.28 2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Priti Mercantile Company standalone net profit rises 76.05% in the December 2023 quarter

Priti International standalone net profit rises 41.74% in the December 2023 quarter

Renowned philanthropist Dr Vijay Kishore Bansal invited as Chief Guest PRISAL GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AWARDS in Dubai

India ranks fourth in the world in Renewable Energy Installed Capacity says PM

Modi Naturals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.19 crore in the December 2023 quarter

PNC Infratech bags two orders worth Rs 4,994 cr from MSRDC

Metropolis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 9.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Yuranus Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sawaca Business Machines reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Artefact Projects standalone net profit declines 90.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEKKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1Swati MaliwalKKR vs SRH Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon