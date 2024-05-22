Pritika Engineering Components standalone net profit declines 37.23% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.05% to Rs 20.66 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 5.08% to Rs 3.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.89% to Rs 87.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 82.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Pritika Engineering Components declined 37.23% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.05% to Rs 20.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.20.6620.8887.1782.3211.8612.6913.1212.521.581.938.027.050.681.224.854.260.590.943.723.54