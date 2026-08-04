Pritish Nandy Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.77 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 92.54% to Rs 1.58 crore

Net loss of Pritish Nandy Communications reported to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 92.54% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.5821.19-51.272.74-0.680.69-0.770.62-0.770.62

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