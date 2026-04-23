Prizor Viztech hits the roof after strong Q4 performance

Prizor Viztech was locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 565 after the company reported 152.8% jump in net profit to Rs 14.84 crore on a 164.4% increase in revenues to Rs 105.93 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 20.02 crore, up by 161.7% from Rs 7.65 crore in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, the company has reported net profit and gross revenues of Rs 20.76 crore (up 104.5% YoY) and Rs 147.94 crore (up 108.1% YoY), respectively.

Separately, Prizor Viztech stated that the company has successfully received the GeM vendor assessment report for CCTV camera and has been registered as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal under the category of Camera for CCTV system (V3), which is now live and available for procurement on the GeM portal.

"This development marks a significant milestone in expanding the companys presence in institutional and government business segments. It is expected to enhance visibility and growth opportunities in the public procurement ecosystem, Prizor Viztech said in a statement.

Prizor Viztech is a supplier of video surveillance products, its solutions and services.