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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pro FX Tech standalone net profit rises 253.76% in the March 2026 quarter

Pro FX Tech standalone net profit rises 253.76% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales rise 4.26% to Rs 49.70 crore

Net profit of Pro FX Tech rose 253.76% to Rs 6.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.26% to Rs 49.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.94% to Rs 15.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.60% to Rs 176.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 129.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales49.7047.67 4 176.73129.38 37 OPM %15.595.66 -11.4613.37 - PBDT8.562.46 248 20.7717.26 20 PBT8.222.39 244 20.1316.54 22 NP6.121.73 254 15.1712.24 24

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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