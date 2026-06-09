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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Processed food exports have more than doubled over past decade

Processed food exports have more than doubled over past decade

Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 12:31 PM IST
Ministry of Food Processing Industries has noted that significant opportunities remain in food processing sector as it currently accounts for only a small share of total employment and a large proportion of agricultural produce still remains unprocessed. Strengthening cold chains, storage facilities, logistics networks, and market linkages can substantially increase value creation across the sector. In India, food grain production has increased from 51 million tonnes in 1950-51 to more than 330 million tonnes today. Processed food exports have also more than doubled over the past decade, rising from approximately $4.9 billion to over $10 billion. The food processing sector currently contributes around 9 percent of manufacturing value added and nearly 13 percent of Indias exports.

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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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