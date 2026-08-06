Thursday, August 06, 2026 | 03:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchStocks to buyTarun Tejpal CaseUS Visa RejectionSBI Q1 PreviewGurugram Rain AlertFCRA Amendment BillDefence Shares in Demand
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Procter & Gamble Health standalone net profit rises 45.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Procter & Gamble Health standalone net profit rises 45.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 3:10 PM IST

Sales rise 7.37% to Rs 363.71 crore

Net profit of Procter & Gamble Health rose 45.29% to Rs 96.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 66.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.37% to Rs 363.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 338.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales363.71338.74 7 OPM %27.3826.67 -PBDT103.3494.25 10 PBT97.3288.81 10 NP96.1566.18 45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Standard Engineering Technology consolidated net profit rises 26.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Standard Engineering Technology consolidated net profit rises 26.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Rategain Travel Technologies consolidated net profit rises 102.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Rategain Travel Technologies consolidated net profit rises 102.24% in the June 2026 quarter

TAAL Tech consolidated net profit rises 41.72% in the June 2026 quarter

TAAL Tech consolidated net profit rises 41.72% in the June 2026 quarter

Edelweiss Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 83.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Edelweiss Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 83.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Emcure Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 42.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Emcure Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 42.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 3:10 PM IST