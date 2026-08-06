Procter & Gamble Health standalone net profit rises 45.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.37% to Rs 363.71 crore

Net profit of Procter & Gamble Health rose 45.29% to Rs 96.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 66.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.37% to Rs 363.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 338.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.363.71338.7427.3826.67103.3494.2597.3288.8196.1566.18

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