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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Progrex Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Progrex Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Progrex Ventures reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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