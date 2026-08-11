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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Promact Plastis reports standalone net profit of Rs 16.45 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Promact Plastis reports standalone net profit of Rs 16.45 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 7214.29% to Rs 5.12 crore

Net profit of Promact Plastis reported to Rs 16.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7214.29% to Rs 5.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.120.07 7214 OPM %-0.59-14.29 -PBDT0.19-0.13 LP PBT0.19-0.15 LP NP16.45-0.15 LP

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:04 AM IST