Promoter Group commits capital infusion of Rs 650 cr into Aequs

By way of subscription to convertible warrants

The Board of Directors of Aequs has approved the preferential issue of up to 2,80,71,690 warrants, each convertible into one fully paid-up equity share of face value Rs 10, to Mellwood Trustee Services (Trustee of the Melligeri Private Family Foundation) (Promoter), a member of the Promoter Group, aggregating to approximately Rs 650 crore. The issue is subject to the shareholders' approval and such other statutory and regulatory approvals as may be required.

Of the total issue size of approximately Rs 650 crore, Rs 325 crore will be payable upfront upon allotment of the warrants, representing 50 per cent of the issue size, and twice the regulatory minimum. The balance will be payable upon exercise of the warrants. In accordance with applicable regulations, warrant may be exercised within 18 months from the date of allotment. However, conversion of warrants into equity shares, by making payment of balance consideration, shall take place on or before 31 December 2027. Promoter has undertaken to pay the balance consideration in full, irrespective of the market price of the Company's shares at the time of exercise. The Company has received an investment commitment letter dated 25 September 2026, from Promoter to this effect.

On full conversion of the warrants, the aggregate holding of the Promoter and Promoter Group in the Company will increase from 59.09 per cent to 60.73 per cent.

The proceeds will fund capacity expansion across the aerospace and consumer businesses, including the development of the Hosur facility, investment in subsidiaries and joint ventures supporting that expansion, and general corporate purposes. The equity will also provide the base against which the Company raises its term borrowings for the expansion. The Board has assessed the Company's current equity requirement through FY28 and has decided to meet it through this issue. A broader capital raise will be considered as and when required by the Company's growth plans.