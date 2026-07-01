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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Promoter holding increases by 4.97% in Paisalo Digital in Q1 FY27

Promoter holding increases by 4.97% in Paisalo Digital in Q1 FY27

Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 12:05 PM IST
Paisalo Digital announced that promoter shareholding has increased to 46.72% in Q1FY27 from 41.75% in FY26, following a series of open-market acquisitions.

The promoter group's 4.97% stake addition this quarter, lifting ownership to 46.72% in Q1FY27, is the latest milestone in a consistent, multi-year pattern of conviction-led buying. Promoter holding has risen steadily from approximately 26% in FY19 to about 37% in FY25, 41.75% in FY26, and now 46.72%.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

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