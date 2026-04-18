Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina consolidated net profit declines 19.84% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 0.92% to Rs 7.71 croreNet profit of Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina declined 19.84% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.92% to Rs 7.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 8611.11% to Rs 23.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 214.94% to Rs 30.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales7.717.64 1 30.779.77 215 OPM %95.9887.43 -95.2277.38 - PBDT7.496.77 11 29.607.60 289 PBT5.865.17 13 23.105.53 318 NP1.011.26 -20 23.520.27 8611
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First Published: Apr 18 2026 | 9:05 AM IST