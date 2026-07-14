Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina consolidated net profit rises 5.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.05% to Rs 7.71 crore

Net profit of Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina rose 5.52% to Rs 4.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.05% to Rs 7.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.7.717.6390.9295.677.047.385.425.764.404.17

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