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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prostarm Info bags Rs 7-cr solar rooftop project from SAIL

Prostarm Info bags Rs 7-cr solar rooftop project from SAIL

Last Updated : Mar 14 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Prostarm Info Systems has secured an order worth Rs 6.71 crore from Steel Authority of India (SAIL) for the supply, installation, and commissioning of a 2 MW (AC) rooftop solar PV system across various buildings of the plant.

The project will be executed within 12 months, and the company said its promoter, promoter group, or group companies have no interest in the awarding entity. It also clarified that the order does not fall under related party transactions.

Prostarm Info Systems is a power solutions provider specializing in UPS systems, inverters, lithium-ion battery packs, and solar EPC projects.

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is the leading steel-making company in India. The company is a fully integrated iron and steel maker, producing both basic and special steels for domestic construction, engineering, power, railway, automotive, and defense industries, as well as for export markets.

 

Shares of Prostram Info Systems declined 2.83% to close at Rs 125.45, while shares of Steel Authority of India fell 2.41% to Rs 149.90 on 13 March 2026.

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First Published: Mar 14 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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