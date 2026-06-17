Wednesday, June 17, 2026 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prostarm Info board OKs strategic realignment of certain business operations

Prostarm Info board OKs strategic realignment of certain business operations

Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Prostarm Info Systems has approved a strategic realignment of its manufacturing footprint aimed at improving operational efficiency, optimizing infrastructure utilization and streamlining resources.

As part of the restructuring, the company will gradually relocate its Servo Stabilizer and Isolation Transformer manufacturing and related operations from the Pisoli facility in Pune to its Mahape facility in Navi Mumbai.

Simultaneously, the company will shift its Lithium Battery manufacturing operations and associated production capabilities from the Mahape facility to its Bakrol facility in Ahmedabad.

The company stated that the restructuring initiative is intended to consolidate operations and strengthen focus on core business segments.

Prostarm Info Systems is a power solutions provider specializing in UPS systems, inverters, lithium-ion battery packs, and solar EPC projects.

 

Also Read

mutual funds india, mf stock additions, equity investments, portfolio diversification, domestic mutual funds, nse market data, ipo impact, retail inflows, large-cap exposure, investment trends

Months and years: How to match investment choices with your time horizon

salary, employee

Take-home to gratuity: Understanding the elements of a salary structure

stock market live, sensex today

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 350 pts, Nifty near 24,100; Nifty Consumer durables index gains 2%

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fight with Sri Lankan players during India A vs Sri Lanka A match

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi row: Sri Lanka sanctions players, BCCI issues warning

couple with doctor

House, travel, education: How to manage shared goals in a relationship

The company had reported 17.08% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 7.95 crore on a 27.35% increase in revenue to Rs 104.45 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.53% to currently trade at Rs 143.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Power Grid emerges as successful bidder for inter-regional transmission project

Power Grid emerges as successful bidder for inter-regional transmission project

Indices trade higher; consumer durables shares rally

Indices trade higher; consumer durables shares rally

Board of Tata Captial approves debt issuance up to Rs 36,000 cr

Board of Tata Captial approves debt issuance up to Rs 36,000 cr

Tata Communications issues CPs worth Rs 400 crore

Tata Communications issues CPs worth Rs 400 crore

Meta Infotech hits the roof after securing renewal orders worth over Rs 5 crore

Meta Infotech hits the roof after securing renewal orders worth over Rs 5 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayBitcoin Technical OutlookGold-Silver Rate TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayH-1B Visa FeeDigital Fraud in IndiaTelegram Ban in IndiaTechnology NewsPersonal Finance