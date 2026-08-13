Prostarm Info Systems consolidated net profit rises 150.27% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 38.50% to Rs 76.05 croreNet profit of Prostarm Info Systems rose 150.27% to Rs 4.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 38.50% to Rs 76.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 54.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales76.0554.91 38 OPM %8.537.10 -PBDT6.943.15 120 PBT6.142.50 146 NP4.581.83 150
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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:14 AM IST