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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prostarm Info Systems declared as L-1 bidder by West Bengal Medical Services Corporation

Prostarm Info Systems declared as L-1 bidder by West Bengal Medical Services Corporation

Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 4:16 PM IST
Prostarm Info Systems has been declared as L-1 bidder by West Bengal Medical Services Corporation (WBMSC) Kolkata for supply, installation, testing & commissioning of 6 KVA Single phase input & Single phase out put online UPS, including Batteries at all over West Bengal for Rs 90.44 crore price.

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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

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