Prostarm Info Systems gains after emerging as L1 Bidder for Karnataka Fire Services order

Prostarm Info Systems rose 1.63% to Rs 143.35 after the company announced that it has been declared the lowest (L1) bidder by Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services for a contract valued at Rs 4.03 crore.

The contract involves the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 3 KVA UPS systems along with batteries conforming to IS 16242 standards. The project is scheduled to be completed within 60 days from the award of the contract.

The company clarified that the contract does not fall under related-party transactions and that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the award.

Prostarm Info Systems is a power solutions provider specializing in UPS systems, inverters, lithium-ion battery packs, and solar EPC projects.

The company had reported a 17.08% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 7.95 crore on a 27.35% increase in revenue to Rs 104.45 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

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