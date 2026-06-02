Protean eGov gains on appointing Ajay Rajan as MD & CEO; V Easwaran steps down as interim CEO

Protean eGov Technologies rose 2.02% to Rs 612.55 after announcing the commencement of tenure of Ajay Rajan as its managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) effective June 1, 2026.

Following the appointment, V Easwaran, who was serving as Interim CEO along with his role as whole-time director (WTD) and chief operating officer (COO), has ceased to be the interim CEO from the same date. He will continue in his role as WTD and COO of the company.

Protean eGov Technologies has been at the forefront of building citizen-scale digital public infrastructure across taxation, social security and identity services. Aligned with Indias open digital infrastructure framework, the company contributes to multisectoral open digital ecosystems spanning e-commerce, transport and mobility, agriculture, insurance, education and skilling, and healthcare.

The company reported revenue from operations of Rs 308 crore in Q4 FY26, up 38% YoY and 34% QoQ. Total income rose 35% YoY and 33% QoQ to Rs 323 crore in the March 2026 quarter.

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