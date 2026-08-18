Protean eGov Technologies bags digital family registry project
From Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh
Protean eGov Technologies has received a work order by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh for the design, development, implementation and maintenance of the Arun Parivar Patra (APP) State Family Registry Platform. The contract is valued at Rs 5.99 crore (including taxes).
The project will establish a unified digital family registry for the State, including family enrolment, mobile-based registration, data validation, integration with various Government Departments, dashboards, reporting, testing, training and Go-Live support.
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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 9:31 AM IST