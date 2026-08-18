Protean eGov Technologies bags Rs 6-cr order from Arunachal Pradesh govt

Protean eGov Technologies has received a work order worth Rs 5.99 crore from the Government of Arunachal Pradesh for the design, development, implementation and maintenance of the Arun Parivar Patra (APP) - State Family Registry Platform.

The project includes family enrollment, mobile-based registration, data validation, integration with various government departments, dashboards, reporting, testing, training and go-live support. The project has an implementation period of 12 months, followed by 36 months of operations and maintenance (O&M) support, with a total contract tenure of 48 months.

The company said the project strengthens its presence in the North-East government digital ecosystem and provides potential for similar Family Registry initiatives across other states.

Protean eGov Technologies has been at the forefront of building citizen-scale digital public infrastructure across taxation, social security and identity services. The company reported a 75.43% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 5.86 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 23.85 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations, however, rose 19.03% YoY to Rs 250.96 crore.

Shares of Protean eGov Technologies shed 0.32% to Rs 546.95 on the BSE.

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