Protean eGov Technologies CTO Dattaram Mhadgut resigns

Protean eGov Technologies announced that Dattaram Mhadgut, executive vice president and chief technology officer (CTO), has resigned due to personal reasons.

His resignation will be effective from the close of business hours on 18 June 2026.

Protean eGov Technologies has been at the forefront of building citizen-scale digital public infrastructure across taxation, social security and identity services. Aligned with Indias open digital infrastructure framework, the company contributes to multisectoral open digital ecosystems spanning e-commerce, transport and mobility, agriculture, insurance, education and skilling, and healthcare.

The company reported revenue from operations of Rs 308 crore in Q4 FY26, up 38% YoY and 34% QoQ. Total income rose 35% YoY and 33% QoQ to Rs 323 crore in the March 2026 quarter.

Shares of Protean eGov Technologies shed 0.32% to close at Rs 632 on the BSE.

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