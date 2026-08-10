Monday, August 10, 2026 | 09:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchFinancial FreedomMilk prices Increase in MaharashtraQ1 ResultsDhoot Transmission IPOAmarnath Yatra suspendedQuit India Movement AnniversaryOTT Releases
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Provident Meryta Pvt standalone net profit rises 7309.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Provident Meryta Pvt standalone net profit rises 7309.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Provident Meryta Pvt rose 7309.09% to Rs 16.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 and during the previous quarter ended June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Unifinz Capital India standalone net profit rises 3.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Unifinz Capital India standalone net profit rises 3.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Patel KNR Heavy Infrastructures standalone net profit rises 767.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Patel KNR Heavy Infrastructures standalone net profit rises 767.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Tata Realty & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 43.65 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Tata Realty & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 43.65 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sarvottam Finvest standalone net profit declines 68.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Sarvottam Finvest standalone net profit declines 68.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Senthil Infotek reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Senthil Infotek reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 9:08 AM IST