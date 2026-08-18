Provigil Surveillance bags OPEX contract from DFCCIL

Magellanic Cloud announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Provigil Surveillance, has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL), Ahmedabad, for a contract valued at Rs 8.90 crore. Notably, this LOA comes within a week of Provigil having received another order from DFCCIL, underscoring the growing confidence placed by the PSU major in Provigil's capabilities. The order further strengthens the Company's growing order book and adds another significant critical infrastructure project to its portfolio.

Under the contract, Provigil will undertake the Supply, Installation, Testing, Commissioning and Operations & Maintenance (SITC and O&M) of an IP-based CCTV Surveillance System on an OPEX model for a period of five years across DFCCIL locations between New Palanpur and New Gothangam, under the CGM/ADI Unit, Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC). The scope includes remote video monitoring, asset protection, perimeter security, Command and Control Centre infrastructure and associated surveillance systems. The contract has been awarded in the ordinary course of business and is aligned with the Company's core focus on delivering integrated surveillance, security and technology solutions.