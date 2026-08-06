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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Provigil Surveillance bags order valued 12.12 cr from Western Railway, Ratlam division

Provigil Surveillance bags order valued 12.12 cr from Western Railway, Ratlam division

Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Provigil Surveillance, a wholly owned subsidiary of Magellanic Cloud, has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Western Railway, Ratlam Division, for a contract valued at Rs 12.12 crore.

The contract involves the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of telecom material (CCTV Surveillance System) for the upgradation and modernisation of telecom passenger amenities and associated infrastructure across railway stations under the Ratlam Division in preparation for Simhastha 2028.

As part of the project, Provigil Surveillance will deploy an integrated surveillance and communication ecosystem comprising CCTV surveillance systems, AI-enabled video analytics, face recognition capabilities, IP-MPLS networking, optical fibre connectivity, Wi-Fi infrastructure, IP telephony, telecom networking equipment, associated civil and telecom works, system integration, testing, commissioning, documentation and training of railway personnel.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 9:50 AM IST