Provigil Surveillance bags order worth Rs 3.13 cr from East Central Railway
Provigil Surveillance, a wholly owned subsidiary of Magellanic Cloud, has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from East Central Railway, Dhanbad Division, for an aggregate contract value of Rs 3.13 crore approx.
The project pertains to modernization of the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) network, upgradation of telecom connectivity through GPON technology, and associated Signaling & Telecommunication (S&T) works over Dhanbad Division. The scope of work includes deployment of telecom networking infrastructure, GPON-based fiber connectivity solutions, CCTV surveillance systems, and related S&T infrastructure.
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First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 10:32 AM IST