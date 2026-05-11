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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Provigil Surveillance receives order of Rs 3.59 cr from South-Western Railway

Provigil Surveillance receives order of Rs 3.59 cr from South-Western Railway

Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

Provigil Surveillance (wholly owned subsidiary of Magellanic Cloud) has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from South-Western Railway, Bengaluru Division for an aggregate value of Rs 3.59 crore (approx.).

The project involves Replacement and Additional Provision of CCTV Surveillance System at Mysuru Railway Station under South-Western Railway. The scope includes supply, installation, testing, commissioning and integration of CCTV surveillance systems comprising VMS, VAS & FRS integration, PTZ/Bullet/Dome/4K UHD Cameras, Video Analytics Servers, Storage Systems, Networking Infrastructure, UPS Systems and centralized monitoring infrastructure with failover architecture.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

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