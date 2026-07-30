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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Provigil Surveillance wins order from GAIL (India)

Provigil Surveillance wins order from GAIL (India)

Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Magellanic Cloud announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Provigil Surveillance has received a purchase order from GAIL (India). The purchase order has been awarded through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) platform for the deployment of an integrated E-surveillance system across GAIL's NCR (Operations & Maintenance) network.

The scope of the project includes the Supply, Installation, Testing, and Commissioning (SITC) and maintenance of an advanced E surveillance infrastructure in accordance with the technical specifications and contractual requirements prescribed by GAIL. The total value of the contract is Rs 12.76 crore.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

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