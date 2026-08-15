Prozone Realty consolidated net profit rises 86.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 105.67% to Rs 15.24 crore

Net profit of Prozone Realty rose 86.30% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 105.67% to Rs 15.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.15.247.41-35.50-43.72-6.11-3.40-6.83-4.291.360.73

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