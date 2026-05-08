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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prudent Corporate Advisory Services consolidated net profit rises 14.24% in the March 2026 quarter

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services consolidated net profit rises 14.24% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 27.40% to Rs 360.59 crore

Net profit of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services rose 14.24% to Rs 59.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.40% to Rs 360.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 283.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.49% to Rs 222.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 195.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.37% to Rs 1317.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1103.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales360.59283.03 27 1317.331103.56 19 OPM %25.7924.29 -23.5523.78 - PBDT86.6976.57 13 328.76289.95 13 PBT78.8269.08 14 297.93262.09 14 NP59.1151.74 14 222.05195.65 13

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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