Prudent Corporate Advisory Services consolidated net profit rises 44.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.34% to Rs 347.63 crore

Net profit of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services rose 44.38% to Rs 74.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 51.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.34% to Rs 347.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 293.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.347.63293.7625.6222.90108.2376.84100.2369.5974.7651.78

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