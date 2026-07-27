Prudent Corporate Advisory Services jumps after Q1 PAT rises 44% YoY

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services rose 5.02% to Rs 3,002.30 after the company reported strong Q1 FY27 earnings.

The company's consolidated profit after tax increased 44.4% YoY and 26.5% QoQ to Rs 74.8 crore in Q1 FY27.

Revenue from operations increased 18.3% YoY but declined 3.6% QoQ to Rs 347.6 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 100.2 crore in Q1 FY27, up 44.0% YoY and 27.2% QoQ.

Operating profit increased 32.4% YoY to Rs 89.1 crore, while the operating profit margin expanded 270 basis points YoY to 25.6%.

Operating expenses increased 14.2% YoY to Rs 258.6 crore. Employee costs, including ESOP charges, rose 27.7% YoY to Rs 40.1 crore, while commission and fee expenses increased 9.8% YoY to Rs 189.9 crore. Other expenses rose 22.3% YoY to Rs 26.9 crore.

Revenue growth was driven by a 20.8% increase in quarterly average AUM in the mutual fund business and 20.6% growth in the insurance business. Higher treasury gains also supported earnings growth during the quarter.

Quarterly average AUM increased 20.8% YoY to Rs 1.33 lakh crore, while equity AUM grew 18% YoY to Rs 1.34 lakh crore, supported by robust net inflows and the acquisition of Indus Capital. The monthly SIP book increased 21% YoY to Rs 1,203 crore in June 2026.

Chairman and managing director Sanjay Shah said the company started FY27 on a strong note, supported by revenue growth, higher operating profit and improving distributor additions following recent regulatory changes. He added that the company will continue investing in branch expansion, its Specialized Investment Fund business and value-accretive acquisition opportunities.

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services is a retail wealth management services company that distributes mutual funds, insurance, stockbroking, portfolio management services and other financial products through a technology-enabled B2B2C platform across India. The company works through 156 locations in over 21 states and has a robust digital presence.

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