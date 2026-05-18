Prudential announces strategic repositioning of its India operations

To acquire 75% stake in Bharti Life

Prudential plc (Prudential), a leading insurer and asset manager in Asia and Africa, on 17 May 2026 announced that as part of a strategic repositioning of its India operations it has agreed to acquire a 75% stake in Bharti Life Insurance Company (Bharti Life), a prominent Indian life insurer, from Bharti Life Ventures and 360 ONE Asset Management (360 ONE).

Completion of the transaction remains subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other conditions.

Anil Wadhwani, Prudential plc's CEO said, "India is a strategically important and exciting market for Prudential. By acquiring a controlling stake in Bharti Life, we are bringing together Prudential's nearly 180 years of global insurance expertise and Bharti's strong and growing local presence to serve the savings and protection needs of Indian consumers. Through this acquisition, we aim to contribute further to The Viksit Bharat Initiative and, by extending access to our products and services to customers in India, act as a catalyst for achieving 'Insurance for All by 2047'. Our joint partnership with the ICICI group of companies, has, for many decades, provided high-quality financial services solutions in India. We deeply appreciate this partnership and value our relationship with them."

As part of the transaction, Bharti Life will also look into securing strategic distribution agreements with Bharti Airtel and 360 ONE.

Following completion, Prudential's Indian operations will consist of majority -owned Bharti Life Insurance Company and Prudential HCL Health Insurance, and minority shareholdings in two listed entities, namely 35% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company and 22% in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (ICICIPru Life).

Regulatory approvals for the transaction are expected to require Prudential to reduce its shareholding in ICICIPru Life to under 10%. Prudential is engaging with the relevant regulatory authorities on this process and will seek an appropriate timeframe for the divestment that may be required, in the interests of its shareholders.

Separately, Prudential continues to progress toward regulatory approvals for its standalone, majority-owned health insurance business in India. Health insurance operations are expected to commence during 2026 on receipt of these approvals.

The transaction is for an initial cash consideration of ~Rs 3,500 crore (c. $389 million) payable on completion. The transaction will be funded from existing resources.

The transaction is expected to deliver compelling strategic and financial benefits for Prudential over time. Further details will be provided when regulatory consent has been received for the transaction.

It is expected that part of the proceeds from any divestment of ICICIPru Life will be used to support future growth in the business. The residual capital would contribute to Prudential's free surplus.

There is potential additional consideration payable of up to ~Rs 700 crore (c. $78 million), dependent on the fulfilment of certain conditions.