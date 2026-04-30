PSP Projects consolidated net profit rises 226.47% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 65.74% to Rs 1115.24 croreNet profit of PSP Projects rose 226.47% to Rs 21.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 65.74% to Rs 1115.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 672.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 1.60% to Rs 55.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.34% to Rs 3148.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2512.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1115.24672.89 66 3148.662512.13 25 OPM %5.364.81 -6.007.14 - PBDT53.8627.30 97 161.07152.52 6 PBT27.498.05 241 74.5079.87 -7 NP21.096.46 226 55.5256.42 -2
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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 3:31 PM IST