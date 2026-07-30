PSP Projects consolidated net profit rises 4266.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 64.84% to Rs 853.47 crore

Net profit of PSP Projects rose 4266.67% to Rs 18.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 64.84% to Rs 853.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 517.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.853.47517.766.424.7951.3117.6228.250.7318.340.42

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