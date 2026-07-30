PSP Projects consolidated net profit rises 4266.67% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 64.84% to Rs 853.47 croreNet profit of PSP Projects rose 4266.67% to Rs 18.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 64.84% to Rs 853.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 517.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales853.47517.76 65 OPM %6.424.79 -PBDT51.3117.62 191 PBT28.250.73 3770 NP18.340.42 4267
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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 2:51 PM IST