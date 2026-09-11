PSU OMC shares skid as crude oil rallies
Shares of state-run oil marketing companies declined as global crude prices surged, raising concerns over pressure on their margins.Hindustan Petroleum fell 2.43%, while Bharat Petroleum declined 1.80% and Indian Oil Corporation dropped 0.81%.
In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2026 delivery surged amid escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia, pushing prices above the $107-per-barrel mark.
The rise in crude prices also weighed on broader market sentiment, with the Nifty 50 trading 0.79% lower at 23,292.80.
Higher crude prices can pressure PSU oil retailers as domestic LPG and kerosene are sold at regulated prices. A sharp rise in global oil prices can increase under-recoveries on such sales, potentially weighing on profitability.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 10:50 AM IST