PTC India consolidated net profit declines 70.03% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 33.71% to Rs 3859.97 croreNet profit of PTC India declined 70.03% to Rs 105.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 351.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.71% to Rs 3859.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2886.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 32.73% to Rs 605.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 900.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.92% to Rs 16621.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15545.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3859.972886.93 34 16621.1615545.86 7 OPM %3.765.39 -5.315.54 - PBDT166.56163.88 2 940.33820.10 15 PBT163.85161.37 2 929.99810.79 15 NP105.34351.51 -70 605.63900.25 -33
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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:09 AM IST