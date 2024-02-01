PTC India Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 39.22% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 5.15% to Rs 204.32 croreNet profit of PTC India Financial Services rose 39.22% to Rs 50.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 36.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 5.15% to Rs 204.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 194.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales204.32194.31 5 OPM %84.1981.41 -PBDT69.2650.47 37 PBT67.4848.97 38 NP50.3736.18 39
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content