PTC India Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 39.22% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 2:39 PM IST
Sales rise 5.15% to Rs 204.32 crore
Net profit of PTC India Financial Services rose 39.22% to Rs 50.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 36.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 5.15% to Rs 204.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 194.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales204.32194.31 5 OPM %84.1981.41 -PBDT69.2650.47 37 PBT67.4848.97 38 NP50.3736.18 39
First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 8:49 AM IST

