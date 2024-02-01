PTC India Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 39.22% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 5.15% to Rs 204.32 crore

Net profit of PTC India Financial Services rose 39.22% to Rs 50.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 36.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 5.15% to Rs 204.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 194.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.204.32194.3184.1981.4169.2650.4767.4848.9750.3736.18